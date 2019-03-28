Property Description
A Moderate 2 Bedroom Flat To Let at Abule Ijesha Yaba.
Its Off Morocco Round about with about 3 minutes drive to the bus stop.
Spacious
3 Toilets/ Bathrooms
Kitchen Tiled
Water
Wardrobe
Gated
Fenced round with gate
Car park.
For details visit https://ift.tt/2OQTevt – Real Estate & Property in Nigeria for Sale and Rent – Nigeria Property Centre (NPC)
A Moderate 2 Bedroom Flat To Let at Abule Ijesha Yaba.
Its Off Morocco Round about with about 3 minutes drive to the bus stop.
Spacious
3 Toilets/ Bathrooms
Kitchen Tiled
Water
Wardrobe
Gated
Fenced round with gate
Car park.
For details visit https://ift.tt/2OQTevt – Real Estate & Property in Nigeria for Sale and Rent – Nigeria Property Centre (NPC)
Last edited by a moderator:[0]