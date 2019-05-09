Property Description
A standard room SELF CON with kitchen at OSAPA London Lekki
Comes with fitted kitchen, clean water system, good drainage system, neat and gated compound, regular power supply, serene environment, good security and good proximity...
For details visit https://ift.tt/2LjEANO
A standard room SELF CON with kitchen at OSAPA London Lekki
Comes with fitted kitchen, clean water system, good drainage system, neat and gated compound, regular power supply, serene environment, good security and good proximity...
For details visit https://ift.tt/2LjEANO
Last edited by a moderator:[0]