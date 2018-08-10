Property To Rent For Rent: A Standard Self Contained With Kitchen in Ilasan, Ikate Elegushi, Lekki, Lagos | ₦300,000/ yr – Nigeria Property Centre

Property Description
A nicely built and portable self-contain apartment in a cool and private environment, tarred road to the express way, towards ilasan ikate, lekki.

Features:
A room
Toilet and bathroom
Fitted kitchen with cabinet
Water system
Neat and gated compound...



