Property Description
Nicely finished purposely built 1 bedroom apartment, already renovated, pop ceiling, wardrobe, simple but nice kitchen cabinet, water heater, About 10mins to the Central Area...
For details visit https://ift.tt/2FoBV1N – https://ift.tt/Hg3UzT
Nicely finished purposely built 1 bedroom apartment, already renovated, pop ceiling, wardrobe, simple but nice kitchen cabinet, water heater, About 10mins to the Central Area...
For details visit https://ift.tt/2FoBV1N – https://ift.tt/Hg3UzT
Last edited by a moderator:[23]