3 Bed Flat & Apartment for Rent in Ajah, Lagos | N1,000,000 per year
3 Bed Flat & Apartment for Rent in Ajah, Lagos

Important Features
Bedrooms: 3, Bathrooms: 3, Rooms: 3, Toilets: 4, Serviced, Access Gate, Balcony, Fence, Built In Cupboards, Guest Toilet, Kitchen

Property Description
Newly renovated spacious living room mini flat with tiles water fitted kitchen cabinet painted in a quiet neighborhood for a corporate client at lawanson, Surulere, Lagos.

350k a yr only...




