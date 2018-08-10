Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

For Sale: 3 Bedroom Flat, Milverton Estate, Osapa, Lekki, Lagos – ₦40,000,000

Property Description
• Modern fitted kitchen with electric/gas cooker, heat extractor, cabinets, etc.
• Living room
• All rooms en-suite
• Spacious Masters room
• Clean running water
• Electricity available.
• Prime location
• Security gate house with security men available.
• Access road well paved.



