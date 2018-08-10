Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

For Sale: Luxury 2 Bedroom Flats , Lekki Phase 2, Lekki, Lagos – ₦28,000,000

Property Description
Live confident in our 2 Bedroom luxury flats built by the award winning developer; Brains & Hammers. Located at the heart of Lekki Scheme 2, along Ogombo Road is this beautiful gated residential estate. Amenities will include; Recreational center/club house, children playground, gym, tennis court, swimming pool, uninterrupted 24 hrs power supply, 24 hrs security, underground electric cabling and tastefully landscape gardens.



