Property Description
Live confident in our 2 Bedroom luxury flats built by the award winning developer; Brains & Hammers. Located at the heart of Lekki Scheme 2, along Ogombo Road is this beautiful gated residential estate. Amenities will include; Recreational center/club house, children playground, gym, tennis court, swimming pool, uninterrupted 24 hrs power supply, 24 hrs security, underground electric cabling and tastefully landscape gardens.
For details visit https://ift.tt/2orygqU – https://ift.tt/Hg3UzT
