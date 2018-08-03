Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Property Description
A magnificent 3 Bedroom flat with all rooms en-suite. This fantastic flat comes with absolutely lovely wardrobes and the apartment is well ventilated for good comfort. It has a beautiful and spacious living room with visitors toilet, and also to match with a lovely kitchen. Located in Lekki at Idaho / Agungi axis, between Jakande and Chevron round about.

ATTRIBUTES:

Fitted Kitchen, Fitted Wardrobes, Exquisite Tiles and Granite, State of The Art Lightings, Dedicated Transformer, Dedicated Central Generator, Electric Fence, Industrial Borehole and well Paved Road with Drainage.



