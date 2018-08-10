Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Property For Sale For Sale: Tastefully Finished 3 Bedroom Flat , Salami Bus Stop , Shasha, Alimosho, Lagos – ₦16,500,000 | Nigeria Property Centre

Property Description
The property is in a perfect condition in kings court Estate, Shasha. The Estate has a global C of O and is a pay and park in Estate.The Estate has all modern day amenities like good road,light,security,green area,children play area,drainage etc.



