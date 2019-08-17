A Forbes-rated young Nigerian billionaire and CEO of Invictus Group, Obinwanne Okeke has been arrested by America’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over a $12 million (N4.3bn) fraud. He was arrested last week on the last day of his trip to the United States for allegedly defrauding top American …
