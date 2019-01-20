Business Ford to post $3.7bn profit in 2018 – Newtelegraph

#1
Ford said it expects to post a $112 million loss in the fourth quarter of 2018 as the automaker implements a massive restructuring across its plants in the world.

The second biggest US automaker said it will still post a profit after charges stemming from the …



Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2FNJorN

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top