Internationally certified auctioneers have been invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) ahead of the planned auction of $40 million (about N14.4 billion) jewellery, recovered from a former Petroleum Resources Minister, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke.Recall that in September 2019, a Federal High Court in Lagos granted EFCC's application for final forfeiture of the jewellery reportedly worth $40 million seized from Diezani's house. The trial judge, Nicholas Oweibo said Mrs Alison-Madueke failed to prove that the properties sought to be forfeited were not acquired with proceeds of unlawful activities