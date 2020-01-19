Foreign investors cut their participation in Nigerian government bond auctions last year, buying just 4.39% of all bonds issued compared with the previous year when they bought 10.99%, a debt office presentation showed.
The debt office said local fund managers bought most of the bonds in …
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/368DKdx
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The debt office said local fund managers bought most of the bonds in …
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/368DKdx
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]