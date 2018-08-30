An injured Somali man outside his shop in Soweto Immigrants have fled South Africa’s main township, Soweto, following xenophobic attacks which killed three people on Wednesday, the BBC’s Nomsa Maseko reports from Johannesburg.
Violence broke out after locals accused a Somali shop owner of shooting …
Read more via Headline News in Ghana – https://ift.tt/2N5ud12
Get more World News
Violence broke out after locals accused a Somali shop owner of shooting …
Read more via Headline News in Ghana – https://ift.tt/2N5ud12
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]