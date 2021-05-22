  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Business Forex: Speculators to lose N100bn as CBN sustains funding for BDCs – New Telegraph


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
For Sale - One Bedroom Executive Flat - Lagos (NGN37m)
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

Forex: Speculators to lose N100bn as CBN sustains funding for BDCs - New Telegraph

Foreign exchange speculators will lose over N100 billion in the next one month as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sustains massive funding for Bureaux De Change (BDC) operators. President, Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Alhaji (Dr.) Aminu Gwadabe, who disclosed...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 

Similar threads

C
Business Forex: CBN sells $3.96bn to BDCs in nine months – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
1K
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Business There’s enough forex for obligations – CBN – Vanguard Nigeria News
Replies
0
Views
899
Kayode Israel
K
C
Business CBN’s forex interventions hit $18.35bn in 9m – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
1K
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Business CBN bans third party forex payments – New Telegraph News
Replies
0
Views
842
Kenneth Chimaobi
K
K
Business Forex Racketeering: CBN Fines Banks, BDCs Hundreds Of Millions For Infraction – The Nation Nigeria News
Replies
0
Views
657
Kenneth Chimaobi
K

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top