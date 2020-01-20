Metro Former AIT presenter, Ohimai Amaize granted asylum in the United States – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

Ohimai Amaize, a former AIT presenter who fled Nigeria last year, has been granted asylum in the United States.

Mr Amaize, 35, departed Abuja in June 2019 following claims he was being trailed by Nigerian security agents with intention to arrest and charge him for …

