Ohimai Amaize, a former AIT presenter who fled Nigeria last year, has been granted asylum in the United States.
Mr Amaize, 35, departed Abuja in June 2019 following claims he was being trailed by Nigerian security agents with intention to arrest and charge him for …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/3avYwHt
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Mr Amaize, 35, departed Abuja in June 2019 following claims he was being trailed by Nigerian security agents with intention to arrest and charge him for …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/3avYwHt
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[17]