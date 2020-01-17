A former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Oyegun, has warned that Nigerians are not happy with the current situation of things on the ground.
Daily Trust reports that Oyegun while speaking on Thursday, January 16, at its 17th edition dialogue said democracy has come to stay …
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2u93mJG
Get More Nigeria Political News
Daily Trust reports that Oyegun while speaking on Thursday, January 16, at its 17th edition dialogue said democracy has come to stay …
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2u93mJG
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[81]