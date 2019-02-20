Entertainment Former Bread Seller Turned Model, Olajumoke, Faces Hard Times, Relationship Threatened – YabaLeftOnline

#1
The fairy tale rise-to- fame of Olajumoke Orisaguna in 2016 inspired millions of Nigerians, captured the interest of international media and served as a prayer point for many who desired such overnight transformation.

Olajumoke became the modern-day Nigerian Cinderella when she accidentally strayed into a photo shoot helmed by TY Bello, …



via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2SiNJ9e

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[95]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top