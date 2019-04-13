World Former CNN Inside Africa Host, Soni Methu, Dies at 34 – Olisa.tv

#1
Kenyan journalist Soni Methu, the former host of CNN’s “Inside Africa,” has died at the age of 34. According to CNN, Soni collapsed suddenly on Thursday in Kenya and died en route to the hospital.

And this was confirmed by her sister, Faith Methu, who the cause of death …



Read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2IhTa7L

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[38]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top