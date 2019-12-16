Metro Former court registrar, wife arrested for money laundering – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

A former staff of the Judiciary and his spouse have been arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on a charge which borders on money laundering.

A statement by the commission says Mr. Joseph Etefia Udoh, a former Registrar with the Kaduna Division of the Federal High Court of Justice (FHCJ) and his wife, Mrs. Grace Udoh, were arraigned before Justice Mallong Peter Hoommuck on 12 …

