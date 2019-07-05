JustForex Trading - Start Now

Former Ghanaian striker Junior Agogo dies in London after long battle with stroke

According to GhanaWeb, the former Zamalek FC striker passed on in England at a hospital on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

The Ghanaian footballer was first hospitalized in 2015 after suffering stroke which debilitated him. In April 2019, the striker revealed that he could no longer write with his right hand.
