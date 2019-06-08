The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday said it had received Mr Mutiu Okunola ,a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), into its fold.
Mr Abiodun Salami ,state APC Assistant Publicity Secretary made the disclosure to the News Agency of …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2WPNed1
Get More Nigeria Political News
Mr Abiodun Salami ,state APC Assistant Publicity Secretary made the disclosure to the News Agency of …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2WPNed1
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[61]