Caroline Flack, former host of the U.K. reality shows The X Factor and Love Island, has died. She was 40 years old.
Flack was found dead in her home in her native London, Deadline and other outlets reported. “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away …
via E! Online (US) – Top Stories – https://ift.tt/2wkLqNu
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Flack was found dead in her home in her native London, Deadline and other outlets reported. “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away …
via E! Online (US) – Top Stories – https://ift.tt/2wkLqNu
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]