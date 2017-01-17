Submit Post Advertise

Sports Former Man Utd Boss, Louis van Gaal Announces Retirement

    Former Manchester United, Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach Louis van Gaal has announced his retirement from professional football.

    The 65-year-old enjoyed a very successful career as a manager, carving out a career at top clubs in Spain, England, Germany and the Netherlands.

    "Last year I said I was going to quit, but later I changed it and I said I would take a sabbatical," Van Gaal told Algemeen Dagblad after being handed a lifetime award by the Dutch government on Monday night.

    "Now I believe I will not return any more. So many things have happened in my family recently, so that really was a wake up call and it put everything into perspective."

    Van Gaal is referring to the loss of his son-in-law, who died recently, months after the Dutchman's Man Utd exit in May as he was replaced by former understudy Jose Mourinho despite an FA Cup final victory.
     
