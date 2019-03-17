Ex MBGN Ecowas Emmanuella Yaboh is raising eyebrows with her stunning birthday shoot.
The model who turned a year older yesterday took to the street in Lagos all dressed up in the popular yoruba traditional outfit "Agbada" to strike a pose for her birthday shoot and she looked absolutely gorgeous....
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2UI2nc6
