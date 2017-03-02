Rachel Dolezal, former head of The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Washington's chapter, who claimed to be black for years before being caught in her lie has changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo. According to Daily Mail, documents show she changed her since October, 2016. In 2015, Rachel Dolezal, former president of the NAACP’s Spokane, Washington chapter and a part-time teacher of Africana Studies at Eastern Washington University, was 'outed' by her parents as white.