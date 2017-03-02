Submit Post Advertise

World Former NAACP Leader Who Lied About Being Black Adopts Igbo Name

Discussion in 'World News' started by Jules, Mar 2, 2017 at 2:06 PM. Views count: 182

Tags:
  1. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    Rachel Dolezal, former head of The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Washington's chapter, who claimed to be black for years before being caught in her lie has changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo.

    Rachel Dolezal.jpg

    According to Daily Mail, documents show she changed her since October, 2016.

    In 2015, Rachel Dolezal, former president of the NAACP’s Spokane, Washington chapter and a part-time teacher of Africana Studies at Eastern Washington University, was 'outed' by her parents as white.
     
    Jules, Mar 2, 2017 at 2:06 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments