JustForex Trading - Start Now

Business Former NCC Chief, Ernest Ndukwe, Replaces Pascal Dozie as MTN Chairman – Olisa.tv

#1
Ernest Ndukwe, former chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has been appointed as the chairman of MTN Nigeria.

In a notice sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday, the telecoms giant announced that Pascal Dozie will hand over as chairman in September and Ndukwe’s tenure will …

ernest.JPG

Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2YkSs19

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[71]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top