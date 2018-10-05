World Former South Korean President Jailed for 15 Years for Corruption, Becomes Fourth South Korean Leader to be Jailed – Newsweek

Former South Korean president Lee Myung-bak has been given a 15-year jail sentence and a multi-million dollar fine for bribery, embezzlement and abuse of power.

Lee was accused of receiving multi-million dollar bribes from the company Samsung in return for pardoning its chairman Lee Kun-hee. He was also convicted …



