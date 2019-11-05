Metro Former Super Eagles player, Christian Obodo and his mother involved in a car accident

Former Super Eagles player, Christian Obodo and his mother were involved in a horrific motor accident which occurred on Sunday January 26.

The footballer's car was badly damaged in the accident which occurred along Ozo road in Delta State. It was learnt that no life was lost in the accident.

Here are photos below

