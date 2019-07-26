JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Former Vice President Atiku Says The US Has Confirmed That The Elections Were Rigged In Nigeria… – Stella Dimoko Korkus.com

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has commended the U.S for imposing visa restrictions on Nigerians believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Nigeria.

Abubakar made the commendation in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, on Wednesday in Abuja.Atiku,the Presidential Candidate …

