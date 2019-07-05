JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Four days after, Buhari keeps mum over his minister busted for $550,000 theft - Premium Times

#1
Four days after PREMIUM TIMES revealed that the Minister of Defence was part of those who stole Nigeria’s wealth under dictator Sani Abacha, President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to comment.

Bashir Magashi was one of the ministers President Buhari swore in last month after the new ministers were screened and cleared by the Senate and the State Security Service (SSS)


bu.PNG

read more
 
[136]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top