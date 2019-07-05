JustForex Trading - Start Now

Four dead, 12 hospitalised as 'strange illness' afflicts college students

At least four people have been confirmed dead and 12 hospitalized after students of the College of Education, Waka-Biu in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State, returned from a Yankari Games Reserve field trip

According to witnesses who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES on phone from Biu, those that lost their lives complained of abdominal pains after which they vomited blood.


