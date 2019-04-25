Metro Four emergency agency staff kidnapped in southern Nigeria – Eyewitness News

#1
Four Nigerian emergency agency workers were kidnapped on Wednesday as they returned from an assignment in oil-rich Rivers State in southern Nigeria, security sources said.

Three men and a woman from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) were snatched, the source said....





Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – http://bit.ly/2GuExKU

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[39]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top