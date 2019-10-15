Four persons have been feared killed and several homes torched following a clash between two rival cult gangs in Etche Local Council of Rivers State.
It was learnt yesterday that the crisis began on Sunday when a member of the Degbam …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/35JVDjQ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
It was learnt yesterday that the crisis began on Sunday when a member of the Degbam …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/35JVDjQ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]