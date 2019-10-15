Justforex_nb_campaign

Metro Four feared killed as cult gangs clash in Rivers – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
Four persons have been feared killed and several homes torched following a clash between two rival cult gangs in Etche Local Council of Rivers State.

It was learnt yesterday that the crisis began on Sunday when a member of the Degbam …

clash.JPG

Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/35JVDjQ

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top