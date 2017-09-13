Four out of the six abducted students of the Lagos State Model College, Igbonla, Epe, have resumed academic activities. The students were kidnapped on May 25th and were released by their abductors on July 23rd. The returnee students are Judah Agbaosi, Faruq Yusuf, Isoaka Ramon and Peter Jonah. The expressed their joy in returning to school after their horrific experience while in captivity. One of the students, Judah Agbaosi, who spoke with newsmen, believes the experience will not repeat itself. “I resumed on Monday and feel very happy to be back. I can tell you that I’m very okay and know that nothing bad will happen again.” The management of the school says they have increased the level of security in the school to forestall any future attack by the kidnappers