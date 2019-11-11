General Health Four Out Of Every Five Cancer Patients Die –Expert – Sahara Reporters

A professor of Radiology at the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Ifeoma Okoye, has said four out of every five patients diagnosed with cancer die from the disease.

Okoye, who is also UNN’s Director of Center for Clinical Trials, made the disclosure while speaking with....

Read more via Sahara Reporters https://ift.tt/3710nlM
 
