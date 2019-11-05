Metro Four Persons Die Of Lassa Fever In Taraba- Nairaland

#1
Maryam Sanda wept uncontrollably on Monday at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja.

She broke down in tears after Justice Yusuf Halilu convicted her for the death of her husband, Bilyaminu Bello.

Justice Halilu made the pronouncement while delivering judgment on the protracted trial of Missus Sanda

lassa-fever (1).jpg



ReaD MorE
 
[101]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top