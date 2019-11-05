Maryam Sanda wept uncontrollably on Monday at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja.
She broke down in tears after Justice Yusuf Halilu convicted her for the death of her husband, Bilyaminu Bello.
Justice Halilu made the pronouncement while delivering judgment on the protracted trial of Missus Sanda
