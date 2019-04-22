Metro Four suspected #BokoHaram members arrested in #Edo – Instablog9ja

The Edo state police command’s tactical teams have arrested four suspected Boko Haram members while planning coordinated attacks against police formations on April 19, 2019.

They are: Salihu Uzovehe (23), Hadi Musa Gambari (23), Tijani Garuba (24) and Mohammed Abdulkadri (44), all said to be deadly and notorious gang …



