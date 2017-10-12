Four suicide bombers have been reportedly killed in a failed attempt to wreak havoc in the Bornu State capital, Maiuguri yesterday night according to Sahara Reporters The bombers, who are suspected Boko Haram members, were all female They stormed Ummarari general area on the outskirts of Maiduguri and detonated their IEDs simultaneously at 8:23pm last night. An eyewitness claimed that all the bombers were teens and wore new set of clothes to avoid detection. "We were at our duty place, suddenly we heard a very loud explosion, I quickly climb the fence while on the fence I put on the touch light and spotted three of them standing behind the fence so I raised alarm; then second bomber blew up herself.