Featured Thread #1
For years, Sheriff David A. Clarke was a fixture on Fox News, raging against Black Lives Matter, reportedly neglecting his duties as sheriff, and owning libs at every corner.
Nowadays, the firebrand Trump ally and ex-Milwaukee sheriff isn’t welcome on Fox anymore, The Daily Beast …
Read more via The Daily Beast Latest Articles – https://ift.tt/2H1q0Jf
Get more World News
Nowadays, the firebrand Trump ally and ex-Milwaukee sheriff isn’t welcome on Fox anymore, The Daily Beast …
Read more via The Daily Beast Latest Articles – https://ift.tt/2H1q0Jf
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[61]