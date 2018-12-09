  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Metro Fr Mabaka Asks Politicians Who Donated Monies To Send Their Account Numbers For A Refund – Stella Dimoko Korkus.com

#1
The Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has lambasted his critics, insisting that God deserves money.

Mbaka said this while responding to the criticisms he received over a video that went viral wherein he was seen trying to compel the vice presidential …



Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2B1fUCR

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[58]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top