Cindy Lee, 52, a former stripper who wants to run for the French presidential election was arrested for campaigning topless. DAILY MAIL UK reports that Lee was handing out pamphlets and talking to voters while she was wearing just a pair of hotpants and tassels covering each nipple. She stopped motorists to hand out her manifesto, which includes pumping money into projects to help residents enjoy a more fulfilled sex life. She was arrested by 30 riot police officers who had mistaken her for a radical feminist activist. Lee is the Presidential Candidate of the pleasure party.