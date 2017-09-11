Frank de Boer has been sacked as Crystal Palace manager after five games and 77 days in charge, BBC reports. Roy Hodgson, who recently coached the English national team, will replace him. The Eagles are 19th in the Premier League after losing 1-0 at Burnley on Sunday - and failed to score in their four league matches under De Boer. His is the shortest Premier League managerial tenure in terms of games, and the 47-year-old's past two jobs have lasted a combined 162 days. Crystal Palace, announcing the Dutchman's departure on their website, wrote: "We would like to thank Frank for his dedication and hard work." Former Ajax boss De Boer took over only last summer, succeeding Sam Allardyce, who left after helping Palace avoid relegation last season. His only win as Palace manager came in the EFL Cup against Ipswich Town.