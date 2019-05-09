Chelsea have appointed former midfielder Frank Lampard as their manager on a three-year deal.
Lampard, 41, has left Championship side Derby County to take over at a club where he spent 13 years as a player.
He succeeds Maurizio Sarri, who left Stamford Bridge in June to take charge of Italian champions Juventus.
