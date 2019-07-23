JustForex Trading - Start Now

Sports Frank Lampard Wins His First Meeting Against Barcelona – Information Nigeria

#1
Newly appointed manager and former Chelsea player, Frank Lampard, has won his fourth game as the manager of the club, beating Spanish giant, Barcelona 2-1.

Chelsea team recorded their second pre-season victory, as they beat Spanish champions Barcelona 2-1 at the Saitama Stadium in Tokyo. Frank Lampard who …

lampard.JPG

read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2LBGg6f

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top