Adebayo Shittu, minister of Communications, has said that the federal government will ensure free access to the internet in public places across Nigeria.
Mr Shittu said this in Abuja at a one-day stakeholders workshop on the role of the Public Internet Access for Economic Development. …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2OQyyne
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Mr Shittu said this in Abuja at a one-day stakeholders workshop on the role of the Public Internet Access for Economic Development. …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2OQyyne
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[55]