There isn't really a legitimate reason for them asking me to put the app on my phone. I'm very responsible and straight edge. They just have really severe OCD, anxiety, and control issues. They would freak out if they knew I went to a bar, or was even just staying out at a friend's late / overnight. They panic if I even drive anywhere that's more than 20 miles away. They think of the world as a really dangerous place full of bad people and are always concerned for my safety.