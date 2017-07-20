Submit Post Advertise

World French Singer Barbara Weldens Dies On Stage While Performing

    Barbara Weldens, an upcoming French singer, has collapsed and died while performing in a concert at a festival, BBC reports.

    It is uncertain what caused her death, but a report said she died due to electrocution.

    weldens.jpg

    Aged 35, she had been on stage in a church in the village of Goudron, in the Lot region of the south-west when she suffered an apparent cardiac arrest.

    She had released her first album this year and had won a young talent award.

    Police have started investigating the cause of her death and have refused to speculate on the circumstances.
     
