Barbara Weldens, an upcoming French singer, has collapsed and died while performing in a concert at a festival, BBC reports. It is uncertain what caused her death, but a report said she died due to electrocution. Aged 35, she had been on stage in a church in the village of Goudron, in the Lot region of the south-west when she suffered an apparent cardiac arrest. She had released her first album this year and had won a young talent award. Police have started investigating the cause of her death and have refused to speculate on the circumstances.