There are indications the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, would embark on a fresh strike. ASUU had called off its strike in September after the federal government agreed to implement some components of the 2009 and 2013 deals, especially the payment of shortfall in salaries and Earned Academic Allowances. However, some lecturers have revealed that barely one week to the end of the October timeline, the government has not implemented any aspect of the agreement, even when they claimed during negotiation that implementation has commenced. “They were also supposed to carry our verification because of those who employed workers without permission so that the issue of shortfall in salary can be addressed. Many of us have been verified, but nothing has happened. We have not been paid. They should not take us die a ride because when we resume the suspension action not are not going to listen to any discussion," a lecturer said. ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, however, declined to say whether or not the union will call out its members at the end of October if they are not satisfied with the level of implementation of the agreement.