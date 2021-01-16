Chinedu Iroka
BREAKING: Fresh concerns as Nigeria records 1,867 new COVID-19 cases - Vanguard News
There are fresh concerns as Nigeria recorded 1,867 new COVID-19 cases which is one of the highest recorded as the country continues to combat second wave of the virus. Lagos state still hold the ace for the most number of cases, recording 713 new cases followed by Plateau State with 273 cases...
